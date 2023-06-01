Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Tom Brady shuts down latest NFL return rumors amid Raiders speculation: ‘I’m certain I’m not playing again’

Brady retired for the second time in February

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has already retired twice, and he is not interested in making a third retirement announcement, despite recent speculation that he could potentially play for the Las Vegas Raiders next season amid a surge of concerns surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo. 

During an interview with "SI Now" host Robin Lundberg, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback addressed the uptick in reports that he could make another comeback as his new team battles through uncertainty after reports revealed Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March.

Tom Brady waves to the crowd

Tom Brady, quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cheers for the fans after the game. (Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Brady’s stance has not changed. 

TROY AIKMAN ‘WOULDN’T RULE OUT’ TOM BRADY PLAYING FOR RAIDERS AMID JIMMY GAROPPOLO INJURY CONCERNS

"I’m certain I’m not playing again," he said while smiling. "I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times."

Brady said that in addition to focusing on his broadcasting career next season and his new role as a minority owner of the Raiders, he is spending his retirement just being a dad. 

"I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and were in the process of that along with the other different things I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life – just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on and that’s a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously." 

Tom Brady with eye-black on and a camo red Buccaneer's hat

Tom Brady looks on during an NFL game. (Alex Slitz)

Brady first retired at the end of the 2021 season, but a little over a month later, the seven-time Super Bowl champion had reversed his decision. After battling through a number of struggles both on and off the field last year, Brady again announced in February that he was "retiring for good." 

​​Garoppolo signed a three-year deal with the Raiders but underwent foot surgery after signing.

Jimmy Garoppolo in March 2023

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes questions at an NFL football news conference Friday, March 17, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada. (AP Photo/John Locher)

With the injury, there is reportedly a waiver and release in Garoppolo's contract that allows the Raiders to terminate the contract "for any reason related" to the addendum. Garoppolo is expected to miss OTAs and will not be ready until training camp. He still has not passed a physical.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.