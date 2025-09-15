Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers' Khalil Mack suffers gruesome arm injury vs Raiders

Mack has been one of the most dominant linebackers in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Los Angeles Chargers star Khalil Mack suffered a gruesome arm injury early in the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Mack and his teammate Troy Dye were chasing down Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker toward the end of the first quarter. Mack’s left arm appeared to get jammed underneath Dye as they both went for the ball carrier.

Khalil Mack celebrates

Khalil Mack, of the Los Angeles Chargers, reacts after a sack during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The star pass-rusher immediately came out of the game as the quarter came to a close. The Chargers said initially that Mack was questionable to return due to an elbow injury, but was downgraded to out after he was seen on the sideline with his pads off and his arm in a sling.

The Chargers were a top defense last season, finishing first in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed on their way to an 11-6 record and a wildcard berth.

Khalil Mack sacks Geno Smith

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/David Becker)

It would be a huge blow for the Chargers’ defense should the team lose Mack for a significant amount of time. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Mack will undergo imaging tests.

The Chargers won the game, 20-9.

The linebacker earned the ninth Pro Bowl selection of his career last season with the Chargers and his fourth consecutive nod. He played in 16 games, recording six sacks and 39 tackles. He had nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles as well.

Bud Dupree and Kyle Kennard were listed as Mack’s backups on the Chargers’ depth charts.

Khalil Mack in training camp

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Aug. 23, 2025. (Kyle Terada/Imagn Images)

Mack was traded to the Chargers before the 2022 season from the Chicago Bears. He’s considered to be one of the all-time greats at the linebacker position. He was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

