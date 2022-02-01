Tom Brady retires: Breaking his career down by the numbers

Tom Brady put together a legendary career between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is a sure-fire Hall of Famer once he is eligible.

Here’s a look at Brady’s accolades by the numbers.

-

TOM BRADY MAKES IT OFFICIAL, RETIRES FROM NFL AFTER 22 YEARS

0

The number of times Brady finished a season with a losing record as a starter.

1

The number of games he played during his rookie season in 2000 as a backup to Drew Bledsoe.

3

The number of MVPs he won over the course of his NFL career and the number of First Team All-Pros he made.

4

The number of times he led the league in passing yards, including in the 2021 season, when he posted a career-high 5,316 yards. It was also the number of games he sat out for his Deflategate suspension.

5

The number of Super Bowl MVPs he won and the number of times he led the league in passing touchdowns.

7

The number of Super Bowl titles Brady won during his career.

11

The number of years Brady and Rob Gronkowski played together between the Patriots and Buccaneers.

12

The number Brady wore with the Patriots and Buccaneers.

15

The number of Pro Bowls to which he was selected.

18

The number of division titles he has a starting quarterback

22

The number of seasons he played in the NFL.

23

The age he was when he started his NFL career.

25

The deficit Brady and the Patriots faced in Super Bowl LI when the team pulled off a dramatic comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

35

The number of wins he had in playoff games.

40

The age at which he became the oldest player to win an NFL MVP

44

The age Brady played in the NFL until.

1997

The year Michigan won the national championship. Brady was a backup to Brian Griese at the time.

199

The pick in the NFL Draft where the Patriots selected him out of Michigan.

243

The number of wins he had as a starting quarterback.

507

Where Brady was selected in the 1995 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos. Brady was a solid catcher in high school but chose to pursue football instead.

624

The number of touchdown passes he threw during his career – an all-time mark.

2000

The year he was drafted.

2001

The year he replaced Drew Bledsoe as the Patriots' starting quarterback and changed the course of history.

2027

The year he’s eligible for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

84,520

The number of passing yards he recorded during his career – an all-time mark.

$292.9 million

Brady’s career earnings from his playing career, according to Spotrac.