Tom Brady posts hilarious tweet as he watches Super Bowl after retirement announcement

Recently retired quarterback Tom Brady is sitting on his couch watching Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night like the rest of us. But he doesn’t seem entirely sure what to do.

Brady called it quits after his 23rd NFL season following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. This time of year, he’s used to playing, with his most recent Super Bowl coming in 2020 when he defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, collecting his seventh Super Bowl ring.

But retired life means spectating instead of playing, and he used the perfect GIF to explain his mindset right now.

He used one from the hit movie "Talladega Nights," where Will Ferrell’s character, Ricky Bobby, won his first race and, well, wasn’t sure how to act in his first interview.

"I’m not sure what to do with my hands," the GIF read.

Of course, Brady is just joking around, but it’s surely going to be an adjustment knowing that he won’t be able to vie for more Vince Lombardi trophies.

During an appearance on "The Herd" earlier this week, the seven-time Super Bowl winner said he does not have any solid plans between now and next year.

"I think, for me, I want to be great at what I do. And even talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, allowing me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that’s great for me," Brady said Monday.

Brady is also excited to see Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks Jalen Hurts battle for that trophy.

"Two of the best tonight in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch," he tweeted.

Perhaps one way that Brady can pass the time is by practicing his broadcasting during the game. He said that he will be joining the Fox Sports team in fall of 2024, taking a year to prepare and perfect his new craft.