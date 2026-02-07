Tom Brady plays coy on Super Bowl pick after coming under fire for lack of Patriots' support

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady came under fire from current and former New England Patriots players for saying he doesn’t have "a dog in the fight," and he has continued to send mixed signals about the big game.

Brady, 48, has ties to both teams. His ties to the Patriots are obvious, as he spent the majority of his career with them. His ties to the Seattle Seahawks, are less obvious.

The Las Vegas Raiders, of whom Brady is a minority owner of, are reportedly set to hire Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new head coach.

When asked by Fox News Digital who he thinks will win, he declined to give an answer.

"You tell me," Brady said with a smile. "Does anybody really know, or is it all just a guess?"

The 15-time Pro Bowler seemed to signal his support for the Patriots in a social media post on Friday.

Brady posted a picture of himself and Robert Kraft to his Instagram story on Friday, captioning the post, "You know I got your back RKK."

"Get that 7th ring so we can match," Brady posted with seven ring emojis. He also tagged the Patriots in the photo, seemingly making it clear that he is supporting his former team.

While Brady was in California for the Super Bowl, he also opened his store, CardVault by Tom Brady, in San Francisco. The 15-time Pro Bowler said the turnout has been amazing.

"It was amazing. We had a great turnout. We opened in Sacramento yesterday, and we opened in San Francisco today, so it’s pretty cool."

Brady heard criticism from current and former Patriots players during the week.

"Personally it makes me sick," Spillane said Thursday during a Super Bowl week media availability, via MassLive.com. "But, at the end of the day, [he's a Patriot]; he has a dog in the fight. So for him to say that, it is what it is. At the end of the day, he's an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders now, so he has to do what's best for him."

