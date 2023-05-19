Tom Brady offers inspiring advice to 2023 NFL rookie quarterbacks: 'Be curious, be humble, and work hard'

The new faces of several NFL franchises got the opportunity to meet with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on Friday, and the veteran quarterback shared advice for what he says paved the way for his legendary career.

2023 first-round draft picks Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson and Tennessee Titans second-round pick Will Levis had lunch with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller at the home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, ESPN reported.

Also in attendance was rapper Travis Scott.

"Alright, going in the second round — in the end, that's not really that big of a deal," Brady said in a video posted to social media. "Going first overall — in the end, it’s not a big deal. It’s great, you’ve got an opportunity. You’re probably going to be paid more than anyone for a time period, but I was drafted 199. I just outlasted everybody."

Brady was famously drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He would go on to create a legacy, not only in New England but also as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

"There’s another me back there, so how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn’t go, 'Hey, I’m good. Right, I won three Super Bowls, I’m good,'" Brady explained.

Young was the No. 1 overall draft pick out of Alabama. Stroud was drafted No. 2 overall by the Houston Texans, while Richardson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick.

Of those in attendance, Brady’s comments likely resonated most with Levis, who was projected to go in the top 10 before eventually getting picked in the second round.

"When something goes wrong with Trav, or Mike with his company, with me, the only thing you can do is work harder, man," Brady added in another clip shared on Rubin’s Instagram.

"The only thing you can do is work harder. Defeats can’t make you work less hard. I think that’s the point. When s--- hits the fan, you gotta change the energy. You gotta put more into it. Never less into it."

"Be curious, be humble, and work hard," he later added.

Brady officially retired for the second time earlier this year, but vowed that this time it's permanent.