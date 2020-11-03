Tom Brady loses it, slams helmet repeatedly

Tom Brady slammed his helmet repeatedly against the bench Monday night after being sacked by Giants defensive end Leonard Williams in the second quarter.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback, who often loses his temper on the sidelines after a bad play, banged his Buccaneers helmet twice before sitting.

BRADY'S 2 TD PASSES, SUCCOP'S 4 FIELD GOALS LIFT BUCCANEERS

Brady eventually rallied the Buccaneers to a 25-23 win.

But it was a slow start for Tampa Bay’s offense, which saw running back Ronald Jones fumble a reception that set up a Giants touchdown in the first quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buccaneers went into halftime trailing the Giants, 14-6, despite entering the game as touchdown-plus favorites.

Brady, 43, finished the night 28 of 40 for 279 yards and two touchdowns.