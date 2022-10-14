Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for kicking Falcons' Grady Jarrett: report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly received a fine for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett after the controversial sack that ended up being called for roughing the passer during their NFL game on Sunday.

Brady received an $11,139 fine for the kick, ESPN reported Friday.

The quarterback’s response to Jarrett’s sack went relatively unnoticed because of the penalty on Jarrett that prolonged the Bucs' drive and essentially ended any chance of the Falcons getting one more try to win the game.

The play caught wind on social media but did not really catch steam until later in the week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he did not see the kick and sidestepped questions about it.

Brady was asked about the officiating in his media availability with reporters on Thursday.

"No one wants any missed calls. You don't want a missed pass interference call, you don't want a missed holding call, you don't want a missed illegal contact call. They don't want a call on them. I don't know, we're trying to eliminate every missed penalty? Every batter wants every strike called perfectly. I don't know how you do that," Brady said.

He then gave officiating crews the benefit of the doubt.

"I think there's tough rules, there's tough calls, it's tough enforcing it, it's tough for the players, it's tough for everyone. I think the game has changed — I alluded to that earlier in the year. There's a lot of things that I see that are probably pretty challenging to officiate. They're probably challenging to play defense with. I don't have all the answers to all those [things]. I don't think the referees are robots. I don't think they're trying to get it wrong. I don't think they're always going to get it right. I feel bad for a guy when they get called for something that probably shouldn't be that way," Brady said.

"Sometimes you've just got to shake it off. I've lost Super Bowls because I thought they missed a call. So I don't know, you go, 'Alright, well, you're going to get some and you're going to not get some.' You hope they don't come up, but they come up. It's sports. The fact that everyone wants to talk about it like it's something new — it's always been like that. You just do the best you can do. You try to keep it in your hands the best way you can, and if you get an unfortunate thing that happens, it's unfortunate, it really is. I don't think anyone's trying to scheme anyone out of that, it's just the way sports are. I miss throws, refs miss calls, but we try to do the best we can do, and when they don't go your way, you just complain to the refs like I do."

Brady and the Buccaneers head to Pittsburgh for a matchup against the Steelers on Sunday.