Tom Brady: 'I'm happy I'm not playing' Eli Manning in charity golf match

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are set to tee off on the golf course for “The Match: Champions for Charity,” and Brady is looking to increase his 11-6 edge in head-to-head football matchups against Manning with a win on a different green.

TIGER WOODS, PEYTON MANNING TEAM UP AGAINST PHIL MICKELSON, TOM BRADY FOR CHARITY GOLF MATCH SET FOR MAY 24

Brady and Phil Mickelson will team up against Manning and Tiger Woods in the charity golf match on May 24.

On Tuesday, Brady went on the “Stupodity” podcast and was asked if he ever got tired of beating Manning.

“No, you kidding me? Eli’s the one that I’m actually happy I’m not playing,” Brady said.

Eli Manning is nowhere near the quarterback Brady was for the New England Patriots, but he managed to lead the New York Giants to two Super Bowl victories over Brady, including a win in 2008, which gave Brady’s Patriots the only blemish on a near-perfect resume.