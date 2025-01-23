Tom Brady compares Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels to legendary golfer

Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels helped break the team’s drought of NFC Championship appearances with a shocking victory over the Detroit Lions last week.

Daniels was 22-of-31 with 299 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He was not sacked in the game, and Washington was 3-for-4 on fourth-down conversion attempts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The young quarterback’s ability to be poised and under control in high-pressure situations earned him praise from arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. The former NFL star compared Daniels to Tiger Woods during an episode of the "Let’s Go!" podcast.

"How do we really evaluate confidence? How do we evaluate poise? Because some people have it. The moments aren’t too big for them," Brady said. "They look at the challenge, and they think about, ‘Man, this is gonna be amazing when we go out and beat these guys.’ And the other guys look at the challenge and go, ‘Oh man, I really don’t want to mess up.’ And I think that fear of failure, instilled in a lot of people in early points of their life, keeps them from the ultimate confidence that they have in themselves, which allows them to grow to their maximum potential.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN TO BEN JOHNSON, WHO LEFT LIONS FOR BEARS: ‘WE’RE GOING TO F--- YOU UP’

"So even though Jayden Daniels is just a rookie, he has that poise and confidence. Imagine, I guess, another correlation, look at a young Tiger Woods. He never had proven on the big stage that he was ready for those big moments in the Masters in ’97, but he had proved that to himself in all those junior amateurs that he won, that he didn’t care who he was playing. It was him versus him."

Daniels appeared to maintain the one-game-at-a-time mentality as he talked to reporters about the possibility of going to the Super Bowl with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Commanders win the NFC Championship, it will be their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1991 season, when the organization was known as the Washington Redskins. Daniels would also be the first rookie quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl.

"I’m not even thinking that far. It would obviously be a blessing, but I’m just focused on how can I be better day by day," he said, via Pro Football Talk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Commanders and Eagles play at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be seen on FOX.