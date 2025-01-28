Tom Brady clears the air on feelings toward Super Bowl champ Nick Foles during Eagles NFC title win

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in this past Sunday's NFC Championship game to earn a spot in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner and FOX Sports broadcaster Tom Brady was in the broadcast booth at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles' 55-23 victory.

At one point during the playoff game, television cameras panned to former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles, who was sitting in one of the stadium's suites.

Spotting Foles in the crowd prompted Brady, who suffered one of his three career Super Bowl defeats to the Foles-led Eagles, to recall the infamous loss.

While Brady has appeared in a record 10 Super Bowls, Foles and Eli Manning are the only starting quarterbacks to have knocked off the decorated former NFL star in the big game.

Brady used Foles' NFC title game appearance as an opportunity to admit he does not harbor any jealousy toward the former Eagles signal caller. "Nick, I don't hate you. I'm just jealous of you. You caught it, I didn't," Brady said after FOX Sports lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt jokingly asked Brady if he knew who Foles competed against in the Super Bowl in February 2018.

Brady's "you caught it" comment referenced the famous "Philly Special" trick play during Super Bowl LII. Foles lined up in the backfield on the play, before offensive lineman Jason Kelce snapped the ball to running back Corey Clement.

The running back then pitched the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who found Foles in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown. Foles wrote his name in history books by becoming the first player in Super Bowl history to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the NFL's annual championship game.

While Foles successfully hauled in the pass thrown his way during Super Bowl LII, Brady failed to catch a pass from one of his wide receivers later in that same game. Eagles fans have not let Brady forget about dropping what would have been a first down.

"I get reminded of that play every time I see an Eagles fan," Brady said via SiriusXM in 2022.

"I sure as hell can't catch anything, everyone's seen that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl, but I can throw it a little bit," Brady joked in 2021 – his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – during a postgame interview.

Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, before winning his seventh championship with the Buccaneers. In February 2023, Brady announced he was retiring "for good."

Foles' second stint with the Eagles ended after the 2018 season. He went on to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2022.

The Eagles drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round in 2020. Hurts helped the Eagles advance to Super Bowl LVII, but suffered a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in that game. This year's big game, on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, will be a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago.

A victory over the Eagles would secure an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title for the Chiefs. But, if Philly is victorious, it would mark the franchise's second Super Bowl championship.

