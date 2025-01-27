Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIX

Jason Kelce showed where his loyalty lies in Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl as old 'New Heights' clip resurfaces

Travis Kelce is going for NFL history with Kansas City, but after 13 seasons in Philly, his brother seems set on his winner

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl, history was made with the first brothers playing in the "Big Game." 

This time around, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce will not be seeing his older brother, Jason Kelce, on the Philadelphia Eagles sideline. 

So, with no stake in the game, where does Jason’s loyalty lie: With his brother and the Chiefs or with the team he played all his 13 seasons for?

Jason Kelce smiles

Former NFL player and ESPN commentator Jason Kelce on the sidelines during the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Well, a clip from their "New Heights" podcast last March has surfaced again because Jason gave an answer to a fan question about who he would root for if the Chiefs and Eagles would play in the Super Bowl in 2025. 

"I will root for the Eagles, of course," Jason answered. 

"This is bulls---," Travis responded. 

Can anyone blame Jason after what he accomplished as an Eagles legend? 

"Because I will always be an Eagle," he said. "First and foremost. I’ll also root for Travis to have a good game, of course, cause he’s my brother, but nah, I’ll definitely be cheering on the Eagles." 

Taylor Swift holds on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is congratulated by Taylor Swift as they celebrate the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

While Jason has championed his brother in the past, including the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, he has remained loyal to Philadelphia from that moment. 

Will that change now that it has become a reality? "New Heights" episodes are released every Wednesday, so fans could find out this week.

Jason was also seen in Kansas City on Sunday night wearing a No. 87 Kelce jersey at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to support his brother. 

It came after Kelce watched his Eagles wallop the Washington Commanders, 55-23, earlier in the day.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.