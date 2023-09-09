Tom Brady attends US Open, introduces his children to Novak Djokovic following semifinal win

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady attended the US Open Tennis Championships on Friday in Queens, New York City.

No. 2 ranked Novak Djokovic won his semifinal match against Atlanta native Ben Shelton. After the match, Brady meet with Djokovic.

The US Open shared a social media of Brady with his three children greeting Djokovic after he secured a spot in Sunday's US Open. Djokovic is a three-time US Open winner, and the upcoming match will mark his tenth appearance in the tournament's final.

Brady and company later made their way to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and watched Daniil Medvedev upset Carlos Alcaraz. Medvedev will now face Djokovic in the final.

Brady was on hand in June when Djokovic captured the French Open trophy by defeating Casper Ruud in Paris.

During Friday's exchange in New York, Brady took a moment to introduce his children to Djokovic.

At one point during the interaction, Djokovic was heard asking Brady, "You hanging in well?"

The NFL legend responded by saying, "All's great. All's great."

Brady then said he hoped he was able to catch Djokovic's win.

"I wish we could've seen you play tonight," Brady noted. "But they had school in Miami. So we had to let them finish, and then we flew up. I was hoping you'd have the night match."

Djokovic and Medvedev faced off in the 2021 US Open men's final, with the Serbia losing in

After his win in the Round of 16, Djokovic talked about his friendship with Brady.

"Tom Brady being in my box for Roland Garros finals, and sitting next to my wife, was a huge honor," he said.

"I have a relationship with Tom for several years. We go back. I have tremendous respect for him. His longevity, I feel like his way of approaching recovery, is something that I feel like is a subject that interests us both."

Djokovic also won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Djokovic and Medvedev will battle for the US. Open title on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.