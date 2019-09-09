Tom Brady willing to have Antonio Brown move in with him while he gets settled with New England Patriots

Tom Brady is not just quarterbacking the New England Patriots, he's also driving the Super Bowl champions' welcome wagon.

Brady has a new teammate he had to get acclimated to the offense and the vaunted "Patriots’ way," and it looks like he’s more than willing to help out Antonio Brown as the mercurial wide receiver gets settled.

ANTONIO BROWN USED SOCIAL MEDIA CONSULTANTS TO ACCELERATE RELEASE FROM RAIDERS, REPORT SAYS

Prior to the Patriots’ first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC commentator Al Michaels revealed that Brady was willing to go the extra mile, and then some, to make Brown feel at home with his third team in about six months.

Michaels said: “[Patriots owner Robert Kraft] also told me when he broke the news to Tom Brady yesterday, Brady initially said ‘I’m 100 percent in.’ Two minutes later, Tom came back and said to Kraft ‘I’m 1,000 percent in.’ Then he came back two minutes later and said ‘I’m a million percent in.’

ANTONIO BROWN SIGNS WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS HOURS AFTER RAIDERS CUT HIM

“And finally, I just talked to Drew Rosenhaus who made the deal, who’s Brown’s agent, and Drew said Brady told Brown come move in with me until you get settled in New England.”

The Patriots signed Brown on Saturday hours after the Oakland Raiders released him.

Brown’s offseason has been tumultuous to say the least. He was at odds with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock all offseason between suffering a foot injury from a cryotherapy mishap and trying to find a new helmet.

ANTONIO BROWN RELEASED BY OAKLAND RAIDERS AFTER FRACTURED OFF-SEASON, REPORTED FEUD WITH GM OVER FINES, MONEY

The weekend appeared to be the final straw for the Raiders.

After word got out about Brown’s argument with Mayock at Raiders practice, Brown apologized to his teammates Friday and appeared that he was ready to go for the team’s first game Monday night.

Brown later received word he was going to be fined for conduct detrimental to the team, which cost him about $30 million in guaranteed money. Friday night, Brown released a video of a phone call between him and coach Jon Gruden.

By Saturday morning, Brown was demanding to be released in an Instagram post.

Brown got his wish and was later signed by the Patriots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He did not play in Sunday night's 33-3 blowout of his former team, the Steelers. But Brown is expected to play in Week 2.