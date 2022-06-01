Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers defeat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in 'The Match' golf event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was the old guard against the young gunslingers in the sixth installment of Capital One’s "The Match" golf event.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers defeated Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen during the 12-hole event Wednesday at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Brady hoped to show on the links that the old school is better than the new school, as the matchup involved two generations of NFL quarterbacks who earned four of the past five NFL MVP awards.

It was the first appearance by Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, and Allen, a 2020 Pro Bowler. Together, the four NFL stars have a combined nine Super Bowl titles and nearly 90 appearances in the playoffs, though a large portion of those titles come from Brady.

The rules consisted of a shamble-style best ball, which means both players hit their tee shots before selecting the best drive of the two. They then play their own ball in, with the lowest score of each duo winning the hole.

The back and forth match went down to the wire, as both sides were all tied up going into the 12th hole and final hole.

Rodgers hit a beautiful tee shot on the par 3 that landed on the green, putting him and Brady in a good position to close out the match. Rodgers would finish it off with a clutch birdie putt to earn the victory.

"That was awesome," Brady was heard saying on the No. 12 green after the match concluded.

The NFL stars began jawing right out of the gate during the event which typically sees plenty of trash-talking. On hole No. 1, Rodgers joked that Brady "takes his sweet time" before heading to the tee box.

After a nice drive, Rodgers made a birdie putt and was seen pumping his fist in celebration as he put the old guard up 1 after one hole.

On the next hole, Rodgers hit another great drive which landed in the center of the fairway on the par 5 No. 2, Brady would help out his teammate by hitting an iron shot that landed on the green. Needing a birdie putt to tie the hole, Mahomes missed, leading Brady and Rodgers to go up 2 through the first two holes.

Allen and Mahomes finally won their first hole of the match on the par 4 No. 3. Mahomes nearly reached the green in his first shot, and after missing an eagle chance, he tapped in the putt for birdie. Both Rodgers and Brady failed to make birdie.

After both sides tied on hole No. 4, the young gunslingers would take hole No. 5 to even the match.

The score remained tied until Mahomes was able to capitalize on a birdie putt on the par 3 No. 8 to give him and Allen their first lead.

Brady, known for his clutch performances in the NFL, would later sink a birdie putt on No. 10 to even the match after Mahomes and Allen failed to get their birdie putts to fall.

Brady and Rodgers previously competed in "The Match" last year as opponents. Brady was seeking to redeem himself this time around after he and Phil Mickelson were bested by Bryson DeChambeau and Rodgers 3-and-2 last July in Big Sky, Montana.

The series had raised nearly $33 million for various organizations during the five previous television editions of "The Match."

Emmy Award winner Ernie Johnson hosted the live broadcast, alongside Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.