Titans QB Jake Locker limited in practice, questionable for Sunday's game with Redskins

Tennessee Titans quarterback Jake Locker was limited in practice for a third straight day Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game with the Washington Redskins because of his bruised right thumb.

Charlie Whitehurst took most of the reps during open periods of practice this week. Whitehurst has started in place of Locker two of the last three games.

Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (knee), tight end Taylor Thompson (knee) and running back Shonn Greene (hamstring) missed practice Friday and are listed as doubtful.

Defensive end Ropati Pitoitua, is expected to have his broken left pinkie fitted for a cast to see if he can play. He's listed as questionable.

Tight end Craig Stevens (quadriceps) is expected to be placed on injured reserve. Safety George Wilson practiced Friday and is probable.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL