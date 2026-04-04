Michigan routs Arizona to advance to men's national championship, will take on UConn

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The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team will return to the national championship for the first time since 2018 after a rout of the Arizona Wildcats, 91-73, in the Final Four.

Michigan jumped out to a 16-point lead midway through the first half and never had to look back from there. The high-percentage shooting from Aday Mara and Elliott Cadeau’s ability to knock down the long-range shot was more than enough for the Wolverines to get the win.

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Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg was saddled with two fouls early in the first half and then suffered a tough-looking ankle injury during the period to keep him on the bench. He started the second half and hit two 3-pointers before he called it a night.

He looked as though he was struggling with the pain. He managed to score 11 points, including three 3-pointers in 14 minutes of play. As he struggled, Trey McKenney stepped up big time.

McKenney was hot from long range. He finished with 16 points on 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Mara led Michigan with 26 points and nine rebounds. Cadeau had 13 points and 10 assists.

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Arizona was unable to find its rhythm throughout the night, and the continued miss shots sucked the air out of the building. The Wildcats only shot 37% from the floor.

Wildcats freshman Koa Peat scored 16 points to lead the team. He also had six rebounds.

Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley each had 13 points. Motiejus Krivas had 11 points.

Michigan lost in the 2018 national championship to Jay Wright’s Villanova squad. Their appearance in the Final Four on Saturday night was on their third since 1993. The team last won a national championship in 1989 when Glen Rice and the Wolverines knocked off Seton Hall in overtime.

The Wolverines will take on the UConn Huskies in the national championship game on Monday night. The Huskies defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini to receive the opportunity at the title.

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If UConn wins, it will be the Huskies’ third title in four years.