Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

PGA Tour

Golf legend rips Tiger Woods, PGA Tour after DUI arrest

Martin County deputies released bodycam footage showing pills removed from Woods' pocket during the arrest

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Michele Tafoya on Tiger Woods’ arrest: ‘He needs help’ Video

Michele Tafoya on Tiger Woods’ arrest: ‘He needs help’

Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya comments on Tiger Woods’ arrest and accountability in professional sports on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Faldo, a former PGA Tour star who won the Masters and the Open Championship three times each, ripped Tiger Woods and the organization after the legendary golfer’s DUI arrest.

Woods faced charges in Florida over the wreck and for refusing to submit a urine sample to law enforcement. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage earlier in the week, showing deputies removing two pills from Woods’ pants pocket and issuing him a field sobriety test.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods sobriety tesr

Tiger Woods went through several exercised before getting handcuffed. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

But Faldo didn’t mince words when speaking to the media on Friday about Woods.

"There’s one side that’s like, ‘let’s care for Tiger’ ... there’s got to be a responsibility and accountability side as well," he said, via Golf.com. "This is a serious thing he’s done, you know. The PGA Tour statement was so predictably weak, how they showed that the Tour will look after him, as they always have done, and then you’ve got Jack (Nicklaus) saying it’s tarnished the entire sport. You’ve got your opposites but there has to be some accountability."

Faldo was dismayed that Woods had been in tremendous pain, as he battled through back and Achilles injuries. He argued, however, that his injuries were "self-inflicted."

"I feel sorry for Tiger because he’s living in 24-7 pain. I asked him that years ago, even before the L.A. accident (in 2021), but it’s all been self-inflicted," Faldo continued. "The bottom line is I really think that something should be done a little bit more serious than waving him off to a tropical island and saying ‘Welcome back’ in three or four months."

Golfer Tiger Woods sitting in an unmarked police vehicle checking his cellphone

Golfer Tiger Woods checks his cellphone while sitting in an unmarked police vehicle after a car crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

TIGER WOODS CAR CRASH BODYCAM FOOTAGE RELEASED: 'ALL OF A SUDDEN, BOOM'

The PGA Tour offered support of Woods after the golfer pleaded not guilty to his charges and vowed to "seek treatment" for the issues that he’s dealing with.

"Tiger Woods is a legend of our sport whose impact extends far beyond his achievements on the course," the organization said. "But above all else, Tiger is a person, and our focus is on his health and well-being. Tiger continues to have our full support as he takes this important step."

Faldo said that the Tour must be anguished "behind closed doors" about paying Woods millions and him being in the negative spotlight.

Woods was able to seek the treatment that he needed outside of the U.S.

Tiger Woods facing forward in a mugshot photo

Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge after getting into a car crash on Friday. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Faldo lamented that Woods has "avoided accountability" for some of the issues he’s been involved in.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue