Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reveals horrifying deal he'd make to win another Super Bowl

Let's cut to the chase about Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's shocking revelation Tuesday.

Vrabel, who is entering his second season with the Titans, joined the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton and current offensive lineman Taylor Lewan, and told them he'd take drastic measures to win another Super Bowl.

Lewan told Vrabel an assistant on the podcast would “cut off his own d---” to win a Super Bowl. The three-time Pro Bowler said he wouldn’t make that trade and then asked his coach's opinion.

“Been married 20 years,” Vrabel said. “Yeah, probably.”

Lewan noted Vrabel already has three Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots. Vrabel responded that he has three rings as a player, none as a coach.

Then he made the strange argument that, after 20 years of marriage, he didn't need the appendage anymore.

“If you come home with a bag of ice, and Jen is like 'Oh honey, what did you do.' 'I cut …my d--- off, we're gonna win a Super Bowl,' she'd be like 'eh'? Or would she be upset?” Lewan asked.

Vrabel replied: “She'd be like, 'Do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?'﻿”

The 43-year-old coach went 9-7 in his first season with the Titans.

The organization has never won a Super Bowl and only made one appearance, against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.