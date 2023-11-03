Titans’ Mike Vrabel provides positive update on Treylon Burks: ‘Probably better than how it looked’

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was alert and had full use of his extremities after being carted off the field Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers , according to multiple reports.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters after the game that Burks was moving and being evaluated in the locker room.

"It’s probably better than how it looked," Vrabel said.

Burks was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power, according to ESPN.

Burks hit his head on the ground late in the fourth quarter after attempting to make a deep catch along the sideline and lay motionless on the ground.

Burks’ facemask was cut off before he was placed on a backboard. He gave a soft thumbs-up while he was being taken off the field.

"It’s a scary part of the game, the fact that someone gets carted off the field and you just act like it didn’t happen," Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis said. "But that’s football. It’s a part of the game that we have to accept it."

Burks is in his second season out of the University of Arkansas . The Titans selected him with the 18th pick last year, seemingly as a replacement for A.J. Brown, whom they traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In five games this season, Burks has eight catches for 122 yards.

Tennessee lost 20-16 to Pittsburgh, handing Levis his first NFL loss as a starter as the Titans dropped to 3-5 on the season.

"Losing sucks, especially at this level," Levis said. "It’s so hard to win games and you have an opportunity like that to win it at the end, and it doesn’t happen, it makes you feel a whole lot worse. Credit to (Pittsburgh). They made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t."

Levis, who was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, completed 22 of 39 passes for 262 yards and an interception.

In his first game, Levis led Tennessee to a win over the Atlanta Falcons while throwing for four touchdowns in his NFL debut.

The Steelers are now 5-3 and remain a game back of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.