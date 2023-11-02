Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Titans' Treylon Burks carted off field after hitting head on field, laying motionless

It was the second time someone was carted off on the night

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks was carted off late in Thusday night's game after hitting his head on the ground.

Quarterback Will Levis was looking for Burks deep when he almost came up with an incredible grab, but when the ball fell to the grass, so did his head.

Burks lay motionless on the ground for several minutes, and training staff had to remove his facemask before putting him on a backboard.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Treylon Burks lining up

Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans waits for the snap during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Players from both sides circled around brooks as he was tended to by medical staff. The broadcast said Burks had movement in all his extremities.

It wasn't the first scary injury of the night - Pittsburgh Steelers' Cole Holcomb left the game in the second half after a gruesome injury to his leg. He, too, was carted off.

STEELERS' COLE HOLCOMB SUFFERS GRUESOME LEG INJURY THAT BROADCAST WON'T SHOW ON REPLAY

Burks is in his second season out of the University of Arkansas. The Titans selected him with the 18th pick last year, seemingly as a replacement for A.J. Brown, whom they traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He gave a soft thumbs up while he was being taken off the field.

Treylon Burks getting tackled

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) makes a catch over Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burks had two catches for 33 yards on the night. Pittsburgh won the game, 20-16, as Diontae Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown.