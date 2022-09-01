Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Titans lose top edge rusher Harold Landry to torn ACL: report

Landry recorded 12 sacks last year

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A playoff team in each of the last three seasons, it's going to be an uphill battle for the Tennessee Titans to do it a fourth consecutive time.

The Titans lost their top edge rusher in Harold Landry on Wednesday after he tore his ACL, according to ESPN.

Harold Landry of the Tennessee Titans defends during an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 24, 2021.

The linebacker recorded a team-high 12 sacks last season, the 10th most in the NFL last year. With his dozen sacks, he became the first Titan to reach double-digits since Brian Orakpo did so in 2017. Seven of those sacks came on third down.

He also recorded three sacks in the Titans' divisional round game last year against the eventual-AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Harold Landry of the Tennessee Titans defends during an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 18, 2021.

The 2018 second-round pick made his first Pro Bowl last season, as his 75 tackles were also the most of his career.

Arguably more impressively is that Landry has largely been healthy throughout his time in the NFL. He missed just the first game of his rookie season, and played in each of the Titans' next 64 over his four years.

Landry was on the field for 89.5 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry walks off the field after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 12, 2021.

Landry signed a five-year deal in March worth $87.5 million, which included $52.5 million guaranteed.