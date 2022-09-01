Titans lose top edge rusher Harold Landry to torn ACL: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A playoff team in each of the last three seasons, it's going to be an uphill battle for the Tennessee Titans to do it a fourth consecutive time.

The Titans lost their top edge rusher in Harold Landry on Wednesday after he tore his ACL, according to ESPN.

The linebacker recorded a team-high 12 sacks last season, the 10th most in the NFL last year. With his dozen sacks, he became the first Titan to reach double-digits since Brian Orakpo did so in 2017. Seven of those sacks came on third down.

He also recorded three sacks in the Titans' divisional round game last year against the eventual-AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

TITANS’ MALIK WILLIS MAKES HIGHLIGHT PLAYS, MIKE VRABEL SAYS ROOKIE QB NEEDS TO ‘BE MORE DECISIVE’

The 2018 second-round pick made his first Pro Bowl last season, as his 75 tackles were also the most of his career.

Arguably more impressively is that Landry has largely been healthy throughout his time in the NFL. He missed just the first game of his rookie season, and played in each of the Titans' next 64 over his four years.

Landry was on the field for 89.5 percent of the Titans' defensive snaps last season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Landry signed a five-year deal in March worth $87.5 million, which included $52.5 million guaranteed.