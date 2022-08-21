Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Tennessee Titans 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Tennessee Titans' 2022-23 NFL schedule includes the Bills, Packers, Chiefs and more

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans may be the most interesting team in the AFC South given the likely drama at the quarterback position that is likely to spark up during the year.

The Titans have Ryan Tannehill at the helm with rookie Malik Willis as the backup. However, should Tannehill play poorly, fans are likely to call on the team to play Willis. That will be one storyline to watch.

The other is the play of Derrick Henry. The star running back only played in eight games after an injury-riddled 2021 campaign. The team is hoping to get another 1,000-yard-plus out of him and will need it after trading A.J. Brown. Robert Woods and Treylon Burks will be helpful additions.

The Titans won the division last season but will need to have another solid year by the defense to keep up.

Read below for the Titans' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Derrick Henry #22 takes a hand off from Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry #22 takes a hand off from Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Week 1: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Giants, September 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 2: Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills, September 19, 2022

TV: ESPN

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders, September 25, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts, October 2, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 9: Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs, November 6, 2022

TV: NBC

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 10: Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers, November 17, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 12: Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Tennessee Titans @ Philadelphia Eagles, December 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers, December 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16: Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, December 24, 2022

TV: 1 p.m. ET

Time: CBS

Week 17: Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys, December 29, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 18: Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.