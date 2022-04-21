Titans GM discusses future of AJ Brown in Tennessee amid eventful offseason for NFL wideouts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson on Thursday discussed the future of star wide receiver A.J. Brown in Tennessee.

Robinson reiterated the team's intentions to keep Brown for years to come during a pre-draft news conference. His comments followed speculation that the team could trade Brown amid an already eventful offseason surrounding NFL wide receivers.

"I do not foresee that happening," Robinson told reporters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We've had some discussions with his reps, and when [Brown] was here a couple of weeks ago I talked to him," he added. "We are working through that. I am not going to get into any details regarding contract negotiations – never have really done that. But we have made it public about how we feel about A.J. and how we want him to be a part of this football team."

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason, with Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, and Christian Kirk all receiving massive deals. Speedy wide receiver Deebo Samuel has also reportedly requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He is represented by CAA’s Tory Dandy, who also represents Samuel.

Robinson previously said he wanted to keep Brown in Tennessee, describing the player as "an important part of what we do."

TITANS COMMITTED TO AJ BROWN DESPITE TRADE RUMORS, COACH SUGGESTS

"He's a great teammate, he works hard, he's about what we're about. A.J. is a Titan, and we want to keep A.J. a Titan," Robinson said last month, via the team's website. "And that's part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around."

Brown has played a major role in Tennessee's offense, especially in taking pressure off running back Derrick Henry.

Drafted by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown caught 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns over three seasons in Nashville.

He was just the 11th player to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in the league, making the Pro Bowl in 2020. Last season, Brown caught 63 receptions for just 869 yards and five touchdowns.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel previously shut down rumors that Brown could be traded, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Not as long as I’m the head coach," Vrabel told host Rich Eisen. "I love A.J. professionally, personally. I’ve gotten to know him well as his coach and enjoy seeing him as much as I possibly can. Saw him here working out here earlier, said hi. So, as long as I’m the head coach here, I would want to have A.J. Brown on my football team."