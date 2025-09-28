Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Titans' Cam Ward gives blunt assessment of team's performance after loss to Texans

Titans fell to 0-4 following a shutout loss to the Texans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Charissa Thompson previews Titans’ top pick Cam Ward’s debut & more | FOX NFL Kickoff Video

Charissa Thompson previews Titans’ top pick Cam Ward’s debut & more | FOX NFL Kickoff

Charissa Thompson broke down what to expect from Titans No. 1 pick Cam Ward in his debut, and previewed the highly anticipated division clash between the 49ers and Seahawks, with both Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold coming off new deals this offseason.

The Tennessee Titans were far from good on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Texans, 26-0.

Cam Ward, the Titans’ No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft back in April, was only 10-of-26 for 108 yards in the game. He had one interception.

Cam Ward fumbles

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) loses the ball after being pressured by Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Ward didn’t beat around the bush in the postgame press conference.

"If we’re keeping it a buck right now, we a--," he said bluntly. "We’re 0-4. At this point, we got nothing to lose. We dropped a quarter of our f---ing games and we’ve yet to do anything. We have to lock in, especially myself. From the offensive line to the defensive line to the special teams to all three phases, we have to play together. 

"We have not played together this year yet and that’s just something, you know, we want to preach about it, ‘Everyday, everyday we gotta do better,’ and we’re doing that but it has to show up on Sundays. It hasn’t showed up yet, but it has to show up next week."

Danielle Hunter sacks Cam Ward

Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter, right, sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

COLTS' ADONAI MITCHELL SUFFERS BIZARRE FUMBLE NEAR END ZONE IN LOSS AGAINST RAMS

Ward was thrust into the starting role after Will Levis suffered an offseason injury that cost him his entire 2025 season. The Heisman Trophy winner had shown glimpses of what he could become as a player, but has been inconsistent for the most part.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud looked like he was back to his normal self, following three straight games of questionable play. He was 22-of-28 with 233 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Running back Woody Marks had a touchdown on the ground.

Cam Ward walks off the field

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) walks off the field after the team's loss in an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston improved to 1-3 and picked up a crucial AFC South win. The Titans fell to 0-4.

