Minnesota Timberwolves
Timberwolves star shares message to women chasing him after signing deal that could be worth $260M

Anthony Edwards' new deal will go into effect in 2024

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Anthony Edwards has $207 million locked up.

If he makes an All-NBA team, he'll have $53 million more.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick and the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed on a five-year deal that becomes effective at the start of the 2024-25 season, but he's not going to be spending it on women.

Edwards says only his girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, will reap the benefits of his huge deal.

Anthony Edwards dribbles

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball down the court against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena April 25, 2023, in Denver, Colo.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"All you females who think you gonna come up off a n---- from signing a contract, she the only one," Edwards said in a video as he pans the camera to his girlfriend.

He then jokingly shows his dog and says, "No, her."

"Boy, don't lie," Robel says.

Anthony Edwards with hands on knees

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum Feb. 10, 2023, in Memphis.  (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"She the only one that’s coming up," Edwards added. "[She’s] new to the table, so I’m a little green for her. Everybody else, the light is the same color as my damn jacket [red] … Feel me?"

Edwards and the Wolves agreed to the pact earlier this week after the 21-year-old averaged career highs with 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 45.9% shooting, a career high. His 36.9% clip from beyond the arc was also his highest.

Anthony Edwards against Lakers

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves handles the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2023 play-in tournament April 11, 2023, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Edwards was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season. In the playoffs, he averaged 31.6 points after scoring 18 in his first playoff game. He then netted 41, 36, 34 and 29 points the remainder of a series against the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The former Georgia Bulldog turns 22 in August.