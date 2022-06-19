Tim White, longtime WWE referee, dead at 68

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tim White, a longtime pro-wrestling referee who worked for WWE, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 68.

White worked for WWE for more than 20 years. He started for working with Andre the Giant and was a part-time referee when he began in 1985. He was a part of some of the most famous WWE matches in the company’s history, including the 1998 Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind at the King of the Ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009," WWE said.

"WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans."

WWE stars Shawn Michaels and Big E were among those who paid tribute to the referee.

He’s the second WWE referee to have passed away over the weekend.

KNOX COUNTY MAYOR, WWE SUPERSTAR GLENN 'KANE' JACOBS TALKS FAITH, POLITICS AND OPPORTUNITY IN THE US

The company announced Dave Hebner’s death on Saturday.

Hebner served as the referee for Randy Savage and Rickey Steamboat’s match at WrestleMania III and the match between Savage and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania V. WWE also noted one famous moment between Hebner and his brother that took place in 1988.

"Hebner and his brother Earl helped author one of the most memorable moments in WWE history when Andre The Giant and Hogan met on WWE Main Event for the WWE Title in 1988. With Dave locked in a closet, Earl and ‘Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase laid a trap for The Hulkster. As Dave joined Earl in the ring, he had the befuddled Hogan seeing double in disbelief," the company said.

Earl Hebner tweeted about Dave’s passing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yesterday I had to say my last goodbye to my other half, my partner in crime, my road buddy for years, my brother for 73 years. I love you David, I'll never count you out," he wrote.