Aaron Judge hopeful to be with Yankees 'for the next 10 years'

In an uncertain offseason, one thing made certain on Thursday: Aaron Judge wants to be a part of the New York Yankees for the rest of his career.

Judge, who was named an American League Silver Slugger after hitting 39 home runs during the 2021 season, said in a Q&A with Fanatics he would want to be with the organization for the "next 10 years" but made a point to say he can’t predict the future.

"That would be a wish of mine, a goal of mine, to finish my career as a Yankee, but you never know what the cards hold. If it was up to me, I’d’ be a Yankee for the next 10 years, for sure," he said.

Judge, 29, has another year left before he can be an unrestricted free agent. The New York Post noted that the Yankees do not usually sign anyone to a contract extension before they’re eligible for free agency, but general manager Brian Cashman has made clear that the outfielder is a "special case."

When Judge is healthy, he’s just about as dangerous at the plate as any of the best sluggers ever. His 39 home runs in 2021 came in 148 games and were the most since he hit 52 home runs and won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017.

The 148 games played in 2021 were the most he’s played since the 2017 season.

New York will have some decisions to make this offseason. The team has reportedly been linked so far to free-agent shortstops Corey Seager and Carlos Correa. The team has also reportedly been interested in trading for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

While still early, it appears the Yankees are gearing up to spend some major money.