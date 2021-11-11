Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees
Published

Aaron Judge hopeful to be with Yankees 'for the next 10 years'

Aaron Judge had his best season in 2021 since he won the Rookie of the Year in 2017

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In an uncertain offseason, one thing made certain on Thursday: Aaron Judge wants to be a part of the New York Yankees for the rest of his career.

Judge, who was named an American League Silver Slugger after hitting 39 home runs during the 2021 season, said in a Q&A with Fanatics he would want to be with the organization for the "next 10 years" but made a point to say he can’t predict the future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2021 in New York City.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2021 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"That would be a wish of mine, a goal of mine, to finish my career as a Yankee, but you never know what the cards hold. If it was up to me, I’d’ be a Yankee for the next 10 years, for sure," he said.

Judge, 29, has another year left before he can be an unrestricted free agent. The New York Post noted that the Yankees do not usually sign anyone to a contract extension before they’re eligible for free agency, but general manager Brian Cashman has made clear that the outfielder is a "special case."

BASEBALL GMS MOVE AT USUAL, SLOW PACE AS LOCKOUT LOOMS

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2021 in New York City.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 at Yankee Stadium on October 03, 2021 in New York City. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

When Judge is healthy, he’s just about as dangerous at the plate as any of the best sluggers ever. His 39 home runs in 2021 came in 148 games and were the most since he hit 52 home runs and won the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017.

The 148 games played in 2021 were the most he’s played since the 2017 season.

New York will have some decisions to make this offseason. The team has reportedly been linked so far to free-agent shortstops Corey Seager and Carlos Correa. The team has also reportedly been interested in trading for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Seattle.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is congratulated after scoring against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While still early, it appears the Yankees are gearing up to spend some major money.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com