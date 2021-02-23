Tiger Woods involved in vehicle-crash investigation for 3rd time

Tiger Woods was involved in a horrific car crash on Tuesday morning which left him with multiple leg injuries, his agent Mark Steinberg said.

Woods was alive and conscious when emergency personnel arrived on the scene of the crash near Ranchos Palos Verdes, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a press conference hours after the incident. Officials said that Woods did not appear to be impaired and was wearing a seatbelt.

Woods was the only person involved in the crash, police said. Villanueva added that the Lomita Sheriff’s Station was handling the investigation and it could take days or weeks to complete. Media members noted at the press conference that Woods’ mangled SUV that he was driving was just being removed.

It’s at least the third time since 2009 that Woods was involved in a car investigation.

In November 2009, Woods crashed his SUV into a tree after running over a fire hydrant near his Florida home. He was ticketed for careless driving. The relatively minor incident launched a media firestorm over why he was driving away from his home early in the morning. It would later be learned that Woods had cheated on his then-wife Elin Nordegren with multiple women.

Woods would apologize for the actions and miss about five months of golf. He was in therapy for more than a month in Mississippi and loss major corporate sponsorships at the time. He would return to golf for the 2010 Masters but went 11 years without a major title. Woods and Nordegren would later divorce.

In May 2017, Woods was arrested in Florida and charged with DUI after police found him asleep behind the wheel of a parked car on the side of the road. He said he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine for his back pain. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and check into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder. He received a year of probation in October 2017.

It’s unclear whether Woods will face any charges or receive any citations from the latest incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.