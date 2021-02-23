Tiger Woods in surgery after serious crash, first-responders needed 'jaws of life' to remove him

Tiger Woods was injured in a serious car crash Tuesday and needed to be extricated from his vehicle with the "jaws of life," the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Woods was the sole occupant in the crash near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Officials said the crash occurred at around 7:12 a.m. and the vehicle sustained "major damage."

"The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage," officials said. "The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick 'Tiger' Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries."

It is unclear what caused the accident. Police said that they are investigating.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg released a statement following the crash.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

Celebrity Jada Pinkett Smith and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade posted pictures and videos with Woods on Monday.

"Guess who I had the most awesome golf day with yesterdayyyyyy??? Yes! The magnificent @TigerWoods!!!! Yes ... dreams come trueI can’t wait for you to see my golf journey with Tiger. Stay tuned!" Pinkett Smith wrote.

Woods recently had a fifth back surgery on Dec. 23, and the first since a procedure to fuse his lower spine back in April 2017. On Sunday, he couldn't say whether or not he would be at The Masters.

"God, I hope so," Woods on the CBS broadcast of the Genesis Invitational.

"I'm feeling fine," Woods said. "I'm a little bit stiff. I have one more MRI scheduled so that we'll see if the annulus [fibrosis] is scarred over finally and see if I can start doing more activities. But still in the gym, still doing the mundane stuff that you have to do for rehab, the little things before I can start gravitating towards something a little more."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.