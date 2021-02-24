Tiger Woods’ Twitter account provides update on his injuries, thanks fans

Tiger Woods is awake, responsive and recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital after the golf legend was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning, according to a statement from his official Twitter account early Wednesday.

Dr. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said Woods is recovering from a long surgical procedure to repair "significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity"

"Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia," said Mahajan. "Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins."

"Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling," he continued.

The statement also expressed appreciation for the doctors and hospital staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods was driving at a "relatively greater speed than normal" when he crashed in a hilly area and that Woods was driving northbound when he hit a center divider and flew several hundred feet. He noted that there was no evidence of impairment when emergency personnel arrived.

"[The vehicle] crossed the center divider, to the point that it rested several hundred feet away so obviously that indicates they were going at a relatively -- a greater speed than normal. However, because it is downhill, it slopes and it also curves," Villanueva said. "That area has a high frequency of accidents. It’s not uncommon."

Villanueva added that the front end of the 2021 Hyundai Genesis SUV that Woods was driving was "totally destroyed" but the interior was "more or less intact."

Former President Trump wished Woods a speedy recovery following the crash.

"It's just tragic," Trump told "Fox News Primetime" Tuesday evening. "[Woods has] "overcome a lot, but he's had an incredible life and he's going to continue to have an incredible life. But now he'll recover from this -- it's pretty bad on the legs, I understand. He'll figure a way, but he's a wonderful person."

Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was among the first emergency personnel members to arrive at the scene, said Woods knew where he was and what time of day it was. He described Woods as "calm and lucid."

Two sources told Fox News that Woods was set to work with Discovery Networks to do behind the scenes "teaching lessons" with several stars.

Officials said that a second crash occurred after Woods’ wreck but there were no injuries from that incident. The Lomita Sheriff’s Station was continuing the investigation.

