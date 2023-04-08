Expand / Collapse search
Tiger Woods ties record for consecutive cuts made at Masters, 3-over par for tournament

Woods has now made 23 consecutive cuts at the Masters

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Tiger Woods will play the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club

The 15-time major winner finished his second round at 3-over par but got a little help from his friend Justin Thomas to make the cut.

Tiger Woods waves after weather delayed the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia.

Tiger Woods waves after weather delayed the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"Tiger Woods ties the record for most consecutive cuts made at the Masters Tournament with 23 (1997-2023), matching Gary Player (1959-1982) and Fred Couples (1983-2007)," the PGA Tour said on Twitter. 

On a rainy morning at Augusta, Woods finished his second round with back-to-back bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes, finishing his round with a 73.  

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said Saturday after finishing his second round, according to The Augusta Chronicle. "Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it."

Thomas’ bogey on the 17th pushed the cut line to 3-over, allowing Woods to play over the weekend.

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. 

Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th green during the continuation of the weather delayed second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia.  (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Woods is not the only legendary golfer to make the cut, with Couples posting a 2-over 74 on Saturday to make the cut at 1-over par. 

"That's why I come here," Couples said, according to ESPN. "The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semi-close to making the cut. But that's my objective, and I did it."

Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia. 

Brooks Koepka of the United States reacts on the 18th green during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Georgia.  (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka is the leader after two rounds, shooting a 67 on Friday to finish the dat 12-under par. 

Jon Rahm is two back of Koepka at 10-under for the tournament. 

The third round of the Masters is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.