Tiger Woods looked 'phenomenal' in practice round at Augusta, Fred Couples says

Golfer Fred Couples is optimistic about Tiger Woods competing in the 2022 Masters this week, saying he looked "phenomenal" during his practice round Monday.

Woods has been the center of attention at Augusta National Golf Club as speculation continues to grow about the five-time champion making his epic return to the Masters. On Monday, he played in a practice round with Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, and Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA champion.

"He looked phenomenal," Couples said of Woods, via ESPN. "What impressed me the most is he was bombing it. I know JT's not the longest hitter on tour, but I know he's damn long. He was with him, flushing it."

"I hope everything keeps going Tuesday and Wednesday, and I'm sure he's going to tee it up Thursday," Couples added.

During the practice round, Woods hit five of seven fairways and five of nine greens, and appeared to show no visible signs of pain, Couples said. Though Woods reportedly walked with a slight limp.

"He's kind of a tough guy," Couples said. "He's never going to let you know he's in pain. He looked good walking. You can always be in pain, but to hit it like that, now it's just the walking part. If he can walk around here for 72 holes, he'll contend. He's too good."

Woods has yet to play in a competitive PGA Tour event since he suffered traumatic leg injuries in a single-car accident in late February 2021. Woods was recovering from a fifth back surgery when he crashed his SUV over a median on a suburban coastal road in Los Angeles. The SUV tumbled down the side of a hill. Doctors said Woods shattered tibia and fibula bones in the crash.

Couples said he was surprised that Woods was already back at Augusta after his accident. He added that Woods texted him on Sunday inviting him to Monday's practice round.

"I have a back issue," Couples said. "I've worked on it since I was in my 30s. What he had was back issues, a few operations, and then a horrific car accident. So, he's the first to tell you, 'I'm lucky to be alive, lucky to be with my kids,' and now he's playing."

"I don't know the right word. It's not shocking because he's the greatest player to ever play," Couples added. "You give him a couple of good minutes, you give him a couple of good legs, and he swings like this. Now comes the walking part of it. I'm not going to guesstimate. I watched him today and he looked phenomenal."

For Woods, the only small dose of competition he's had on the course this year was when he participated in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie. Woods was spotted landing at Augusta, Georgia, last week, sparking speculation of his possible return to competitive play.

On Sunday, Woods tweeted his return to the 2022 Masters would be a "game-time decision."

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete," he wrote.

Woods was at Augusta on Sunday afternoon, driving the ball and giving the difficult course a shot. Golfer Billy Horschel gave a good report on how Woods looked on the course.

"He looked good to me," former FedExCup champion Billy Horschel, who watched Woods hit balls Sunday afternoon, said via PGATour.com . "He looked like the Tiger we saw before the accident … the way the swing looked and the speed."

Woods has made 23 career starts at the Masters, where he has 14 top-10 finishes. He put on his first green jacket in 1997 at age 21 and again during a career comeback in 2019 at age 43.

Woods also won the Masters in 2001, 2002 and 2005. He last played in the tournament in 2020.

The first round of the 86th Masters begins April 7 and runs through April 10. Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report