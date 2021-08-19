Tiger Woods' caddie will carry the bag for different golfer

Tiger Woods’ return to the golf course is unclear, but his caddie will be carrying the bag for a new golfer at the Northern Trust this weekend.

Joe LaCava will be giving his insights to Patrick Cantlay. It will be LaCava’s first tournament since he was carrying Woods’ bag last December at the PNC Championship and at the Masters in November.

"I ran it by Tiger first," LaCava told reporters Tuesday, via ESPN.

LaCava started working for Woods in 2011. He is replacing Cantlay’s caddie, Matt Minister, who contracted coronavirus. Cantlay reportedly reached out to LaCava.

Cantlay told Yahoo Finance that LaCava has never caddied for him before but he had built up a relationship with him from the Presidents Cup, which was last held in 2019. He said he thanked Woods for letting him use LaCava.

"We texted a little bit. And I just thanked him for letting me use Joe this week and letting him off. So Tiger and I spent a little time. We both live Jupiter [Florida] area. And we got close really for the first time, Presidents Cup," Cantlay said.

"He was the captain there when we went to Melbourne for the Presidents Cup. And he did such a marvelous job that week and really bonded with the guys. And, you know, we played a little golf since then. And he's just a great dude. So we can't wait to get him back and get him back and healthy."

Cantlay is looking to pick up his fifth career PGA Tour win.

He last won in June’s Memorial Tournament in a playoff over Collin Morikawa.

Woods has been spotted with a cast still on his leg. He's been out of golf since suffering injuries in a February car crash.