Tiger Woods hits brutal shank in return to PGA Tour: 'Been a while'

Woods said his back was 'spazzing' on the final holes

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Tiger Woods proved he's human with a shot we've all hit plenty of times on the golf course.

Woods made yet another return to competitive golf Thursday, playing in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The 15-time major champion shot a one-over 72, carding five birdies on the day. But he wasn't able to shoot an even par due to a disastrous shot on 18.

Tiger Woods after shank

Tiger Woods of the United States lets go of his club after a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 15, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.  (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

After piping a drive in the fairway, Woods was about 180 yards out. So, he was hitting an iron shot he's hit about a billion times.

But this one stands out from the rest for all the wrong reasons.

Woods hit a dead shank and knew it was ugly right away. Before even finishing his swing, Woods let go of his club, letting it fall behind him.

The ball traveled a mere 71 yards into the woods.

Woods recovered to get on the green with his third shot, but two-putted for bogey.

After the round, Woods spoke to the media when one reporter said he wouldn't "say the word," but Woods did so himself.

"Oh definitely. I shanked it," he said with a smile.

TIGER woods on 18

Tiger Woods of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 15, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Woods said his back was "spazzing" during the final holes, resulting in the shank.

"I came down, it didn't move," he said.

Woods was then asked when he last shanked a shot, and he couldn't remember. 

"It's been a while. Definitely been a while," he said. "Other than trying to hit flop shots and other weird shots around the greens, not from the position I was at."

Tiger Woods in woods

Tiger Woods of the United States lines up his shot on the 18th hole during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club Feb. 15, 2024, in Pacific Palisades, Calif. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Woods needs one win to break a tie with Sam Snead (82) for the most wins on tour all time. Thursday marked Woods' first round of pro golf since last year's Open Championship, where he missed the cut.