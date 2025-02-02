Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

PGA star Jason Day wears sweats at Pebble Beach, sparking social media stir, John Fetterman comparisons

'An insult to the game'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
It's no secret that Jason Day has pushed the boundaries lately with his on-course attire, but many fans think he crossed the line on Sunday.

Day teed off for the final round at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and his outfit – a full gray sweatsuit – drew a ton of reaction.

The Australian has a partnership with Malbon Golf, who has tried to de-country-club the golf look.

Jason Day at Pebble Beach

Jason Day hits his bunker shot during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Feb. 2, 2025.

It got to the point where Augusta National officials asked him to make an outfit change during last year's Masters.

At Pebble Beach, Day was donning an outfit that some might just sleep in, prompting a stir.

"I don’t care how much I get downvoted but he is finding new ways to look like a slob," wrote one user on X.

"An insult to the game," said another.

Added one more, "Dressing like John Fetterman should not be an option for professional golfers on the tour. Frankly, it should not be an option for any golfers playing at Pebble Beach."

Jason Day makes putt

Jason Day acknowledges the crowd after making a putt during the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Kyle Terada-Imagn Images)

That wasn't the only nod to the Pennsylvania senator.

Day entered the day seven strokes back of leader Sepp Straka – the crowded leader board also features Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Tom Kim, Lucas Glover and Cam Davis.

Jason Day swinging

Jason Day hits his second shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images)

The former World No. 1 has one win within the last seven years, taking home the 2023 Byron Nelson – he won eight events from February 2015 through May of the next year, including the PGA Championship and Players Championship.

