Thunder aim to end slide in Milwaukee

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to snap a two-game slide when they conclude a road trip Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Bradley Center.

The Thunder dropped the first two games on the trip, both out west, and both to good teams. OKC fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 111-103 on Wednesday night, then dropped a heartbreaker to the Golden State Warriors, 116-115 on Thursday.

Andre Iguodala hit a fade away jumper at the buzzer to give the Warriors victory.

"He made a tough shot over a contested hand," head coach Scott Brooks said of Iguodala's shot. "Unfortunately, it went in. That's what good teams do."

Russell Westbrook drained a 3-pointer to give the Thunder the lead before Iguodala stuck a dagger in the Thunder's chest. He finished with a game-high 31 points, followed by 27 points and 13 rebounds from Serge Ibaka, 20 from Kevin Durant and 12 off the bench from Reggie Jackson.

"It was a great NBA basketball game," said Brooks. "It was playoff intensity in November. They're a great team. You couldn't ask for a better game. Unfortunately somebody had to lose."

The Thunder play six straight at home after Saturday's tilt with the Bucks.

The Bucks got creamed by the Indiana Pacers, 104-77 Friday night in Indianapolis. Milwaukee has dropped four straight and its 77 points against the Pacers was a season-low.

The Bucks were without Caron Butler, Ersan Ilyasova, Larry Sanders and Brandon Knight against the Pacers. They've dealt with injuries all season, but the losses are piling up.

"We have to learn how to deal with it, we have to learn how to handle it and we have to move on from it," Bucks head coach Larry Drew said of the injuries. "At some point, we'll get our guys back and we'll really get a chance to see what we have."

O.J. Mayo paced the Bucks with 20 points, followed by 11 apiece from Gary Neal and Khris Middleton. Luke Ridnour made his season debut Friday night and scored four points in 21 minutes of action.

The Bucks are 1-2 at home this season.

The two teams split last season's two matchups with the visitor prevailing. The Thunder have taken three straight in Brew City.