Ben Shelton gives poignant patriotic message after Australian Open victory

A reporter at the Australian Open has been asking American tennis stars their thoughts on the country and what it's like to represent the Stars and Stripes.

Ben Shelton apparently gave his answer without even being asked.

After a victory over Valentin Vacherot in the third round of the Australian Open early Saturday morning, Shelton took part in the tennis tradition of signing a camera but delivered a pointed message.

"USA ‘til it’s backwards," Shelton signed. The phrase is a play on modern slang used to signal unwavering support or "standing on business" for a cause.

Taylor Fritz, Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Naomi Osaka have all been asked similar questions by a single reporter at the Australian Open. Anisimova was specifically asked if she had any feelings on playing for the country "in the context of the last year of everything that’s been happening in the U.S.," and if it "complicate[d]" her thoughts.

"I don’t think that’s relevant," she fired back.

John Isner and Tennys Sandgren slammed the reporter on social media.

"Popular opinion: Let’s ask tennis questions to the players at a tennis tournament. This is so lame," Isner wrote on X.

"Bug reporter," Sandgren added. "Go write for the Economist if you have the chops. If not ask her how her backhand felt and move on."

Gauff was asked about her thoughts on the "state of the U.S." one year into President Donald Trump ’s second term.

"I hope forward that we can have a lot more peace in our country and more kindness in the way we speak to each other about different topics and things like that," she said, via The Tennis Letter . "Obviously, I’ve been pretty vocal about how I felt. At this point, I feel a bit fatigued talking about it just because of the fact that it is hard also being a Black woman in this country and having to experience things, even online, and seeing marginalized communities being affected. And knowing that I can only donate and speak out. I try my best to do that.

"But, yeah, I hope that as time continues that we can reach a state that we’re not currently in, and we keep moving forward. I posted the video of Martin Luther King and that was kind of saying, ‘We must keep moving forward,’ even as things may not be as calm as I’d like it to be right now."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

