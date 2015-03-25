Three-run sixth inning propels Central Arkansas

The Central Arkansas Bears scored three runs in the sixth inning to pull out a 5-2 win over Mississippi State and force and elimination game in the Starkville Regional Final.

The double-elimination regional will be decided when these two teams meet up for a rematch on Monday. The winner of that contest will face Virginia in Super Regionals.

Scott Zimmerle hit an RBI single to left with runners on first and third and one batter later Justin Treece laced a two-run double for Central Arkansas (42-20) during what turned out to be the decisive rally in the sixth inning. Ethan McKinzie pitched a complete game and allowed just two runs on four hits to pick up the win for the Bears.

Central Arkansas had pushed its way into the regional final with a 3-0 win over South Alabama earlier in the day.

Sam Frost was 2-for-4 with an RBI but Myles Gentry allowed three runs in his 3 1/3 innings of relief work for Mississippi State (45-18).