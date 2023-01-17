The Rock comments on potential WWE sale, says possible buyers have to share 'same passion' as Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's retirement from World Wrestling Entertainment didn't last all that long — but there's a chance that his ownership in WWE doesn't last much longer, either.

Upon McMahon's return to the sports entertainment company, rumors began that McMahon is on a quest to sell it. One of its greatest superstars says WWE is a hot commodity if it is officially for sale.

Dwayne Johnson, who in the wrestling world may be more known as "The Rock," gave his own pitch on the brand and why people should jump at the opportunity.

"I can tell you this: I can tell you that it’s an exciting brand. It’s a brand that I’ve been very fortunate enough to have tremendous success over the decades, and also for your viewers here who may not know, the lineage goes back multi-generational with the WWE," the 10-time world champion said on CNBC on Tuesday.

"My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the ‘70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the ’80s, and then I came along with my bad haircut and fanny pack, and I continued to wrestle for Vince as well. So we’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company, and I’m excited. I wish Vince and that company all the best."

CNBC noted to Johnson noted that any potential buyer would likely have to leave McMahon in charge, a sentiment in which Johnson agreed with.

WWE HALL OF FAMER KEVIN NASH MAKES DARK COMMENTS DISCUSSING SON'S SUDDEN DEATH

"I think with the world of professional wrestling and the world of WWE, it’s so unique," he continued. "The fan base is very large and very passionate, and there’s nothing like the WWE. So I think, with the new owners, if there are new owners and acquirers who are gonna come in, I think that they have to share that same passion that Vince has for the company and for the world of pro wrestling, which isn’t always easy to do.

"In a company like this — it’s been so incredibly successful over the years — a sale, an acquisition could be very complicated. There’s that unique, added anchor to this, I believe, that Vince feels where you gotta find the right buyer who still has that passion and that love for this very unique world."

WWE’s live rights for Raw and SmackDown are a large source of revenue for the business, and they are set to expire in 2024. McMahon sees now as the right time to sell because of that.

McMahon initially retired shortly after allegations of sexual assault and reports that he paid millions in hush money.

Shortly after McMahon returned to the brand, his daughter, Stephanie, resigned as Chairwoman and co-CEO of the company.