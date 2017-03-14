The Jets used cupcakes to woo free-agent LB Dont'a Hightower

The New York Jets have undergone significant changes already this offseason, parting ways with veterans such as Brandon Marshall, Darrelle Revis and Nick Mangold. They're clearly trying to get younger and improve their cap situation, potentially to go out and get the best player left on the market.

Dont'a Hightower would fill a major need for the Jets -- particularly if they cut David Harris -- which is exactly why they've expressed interest in him. They hosted him for a visit on Sunday, and they pulled out all the stops. Jets gear, cupcakes, birthday wishes. All of it.

"They sent his mother Jets merchandise, they brought him out to dinner last night and had cupcakes given to him on his birthday," Adam Schefter said on ESPN. "They had 'Happy Birthday Dont'a Hightower' on all the screens inside the Jets training facility."

Cupcakes are great, as is sending his mom Jets gear to lure him to New York, but are those things really better than two rings in five years? Because that's exactly what the Patriots gave him already -- or what he helped them earn, to be more accurate.

Hightower has carved out a huge role for himself in New England, especially with Jamie Collins out of the picture. He helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LI with his strip sack of Matt Ryan, which proved to be a game-changing play.

It's been reported that Hightower is likely to return to the Patriots, but he won't do so before making his rounds. He's also set to visit the Steelers this week, who are a terrific fit with Ryan Shazier also playing inside 'backer.