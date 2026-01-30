Patriots' Drake Maye misses practice with injury, illness just 9 days before Super Bowl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New England Patriots star quarterback Drake Maye did not practice on Friday as he dealt with a shoulder injury and an illness.

Just nine days before the Super Bowl, the status of Maye’s health has become something to monitor. The 23-year-old was a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

Maye, who appeared to have been injured in the third quarter of the Patriots' 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos when he got hit on a scramble and immediately grabbed his right shoulder, said he is going to do whatever he can to get back to 100%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to get back to 100%. I think a lot of people in that locker room would say the same thing," Maye told reporters during a press conference Thursday. "Having a two-week break is nice to rest a little more and get to know the Seahawks as well as I can. From there, I'm looking forward to getting out to practice and trying to transfer that to live game reps."

The former North Carolina star said that he doesn’t think his ability to throw will be inhibited.

NEW BROWNS COACH TELLS SHEDEUR SANDERS 'WE TRIED TO DRAFT YOUR A--' WHILE WITH RAVENS: 'IT ALL WORKED OUT'

"No, I don't think so. That's why you spend time. That's why you have trainers. I think it's just been one of those things where it's a long season, and sometimes things show up. I'm going to do whatever I can to feel 100%. I'm sure I'll get, if not there, as close as you can, 99%, or do whatever I can to make sure I'm throwing and, like I said, do whatever I can to help the team win."

Maye said he threw on Thursday and that he was able to do some of the jog-through. Head coach Mike Vrabel said his concern level is "not much" during a press conference Thursday.

Maye, who was fantastic in the regular season, has not seen the same success in the playoffs, despite making the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the regular season, the 23-year-old completed 72% of his passes for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In the playoffs, Maye has not been as effective through the air, completing 55.8% of his passes for 533 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions while getting sacked 15 times.

However, Maye has been dynamic with his legs, rushing for 141 yards and one touchdown, the lone one the Patriots scored in the AFC Championship, in three games.

The Patriots will need Maye to be at his best in the Super Bowl, as the Seahawks' defense was the best in the NFL this season, allowing just 17.1 points per game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.