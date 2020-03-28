Thaddeus Moss: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Thaddeus Moss is a college tight end for the LSU Tigers who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful started as a true freshman at North Carolina State before transferring to LSU, leaving him unable to play his sophomore year. He missed the 2018 season because of foot injury. The following season he had 14 starts and scored two touchdowns in the National Championship game to help LSU win over Clemson.

Here are five other things to know about Moss:

**

1) HOW HE STACKS UP

At 6-foot-3, 249 pounds, Moss totaled 570 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2019, helping LSU to secure the national title. He missed one season as a transfer student and the second after an injury to his fifth metatarsal. He totaled 49 yards and one touchdown his freshman year with the Wolfpack in 2016.

**

2) TOP RECRUIT

Moss, 21, attended Boone County High School in Florence, Ky., for half of his freshman year before transferring to St. Albans in Charleston, W.Va. He would transfer two more times before playing at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He would go on to be ranked among the top 10 tight end recruits in the country.

**

3) LEGENDARY TIES

Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

**

4) INJURIES

Moss was unable to take part in the 2020 NFL combine because of a fracture in his right foot that required surgery.

**

5) WHERE WILL HE LAND?

Moss is expected to be drafted up in the fifth or sixth round by either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Washington Redskins.