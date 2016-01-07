Texas State hires JMU's Everett Withers as new coach

James Madison head coach Everett Withers has accepted the head coaching job at Texas State. An announcement is expected Thursday afternoon.

The 52-year-old Withers is 19-7 in two seasons at JMU. He also spent one season as the interim head coach at UNC, where the Tar Heels went 7-6. He replaces Dennis Franchione, who retired last month.

Withers, a former University of Texas assistant under Mack Brown, was a finalist for the East Carolina head coaching vacancy in December.

