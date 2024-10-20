Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Texas fans launch beer cans, other debris onto field after questionable call

The flag was picked up following the incident

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It was a rough night in Austin, Texas, on Saturday from the jump, but the Longhorns fans didn't help.

The No. 1 ranked football program in the country lost to No. 5 Georgia in their own building, 30-15, but some may argue an act by the fans was the most disappointing aspect of the night.

With just under three minutes to go, Texas intercepted a pass, but it was called back due to a very questionable pass interference.

Texas fans

Texas fans cheer moments before the start of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024. (Sara Diggins/American-Statesman/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Longhorn fans voiced their displeasure with the call by throwing dozens, perhaps even hundreds, of beer cans, water bottles and other debris onto the field.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian was not happy with the Longhorn faithful, pleading with them to stop. 

Well, it all could have been avoided, as referees gathered to discuss the play, and picked up the flag. Thus, it wound up being Texas' ball.

"I understand the frustration," Sarkisian said following the loss. "We all were frustrated in the moment. But, you know... all of Longhorn Nation, I know we can be better than that."

Sarkisian

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the Georgia Bulldogs game on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart issued a stronger sentiment, saying that the future of questionable calls could be really scary.

"I won’t comment because I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office," he began. "But I will say now we have a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, that you’ve got a chance to get your call reversed."

The SEC said in a statement that the fans' reaction did not tempt them from discussing the play at all, effectively shutting down Smart's notion.

"The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference," the statement read. "While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time."

Water bottles on field

Texas Longhorns fans throw bottles onto the field after a pass interference call overturned an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Texas wound up turning the turnover into points, but the Bulldogs held on for the victory in their first battle as SEC rivals.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.