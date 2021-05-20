Texans sign former Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel to one-year deal, add to busy QB room

The Houston Texans appear to be preparing for a season without Deshaun Watson .

The Texans signed former Denver Broncos Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, making him the fifth signal-caller on the roster, according to multiple reports later confirmed by his agency.

The 28-year-old joins the team on a one-year $2.5 million deal at a time where Watson’s future remains unknown in the wake of 22 lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

Watson has denied all allegations and is cooperating with the NFL’s investigation but that hasn’t stopped the Texans from stockpiling quarterbacks.

Even before the first allegation was made, Watson had reportedly requested a trade. His frustrations began when DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals .

Watson also offered his input on potential general manager candidates, but the Texans failed to consider their franchise quarterback during the process, according to reports at the time. The Texans reportedly didn’t tell Watson that they had hired Nick Caserio as the team’s next GM.



Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension at the beginning of September. He is due to make $10.5 million in 2021, and then $35 million in 2022. He has a potential out after the 2023 season.

For now, he will be joined by Driskel, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley, and rookie Davis Mills.