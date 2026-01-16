Texans lose star receiver for crucial playoff showdown vs Patriots due to a concussion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Texans are going to be without one of their top offensive weapons for their AFC divisional round matchup against the New England Patriots.

Star wide receiver Nico Collins, who sustained a concussion in the team’s wild-card round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, has been ruled out after not practicing at all this week.

The loss of Collins is a big one considering he's quarterback C.J. Stroud’s top target. In 15 games this season, Collins caught 71 passes for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns.

The 26-year-old has had three consecutive seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons. Collins signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract in May 2024, solidifying him as the team’s top receiver.

Christian Kirk had a big game in the Texans’ win over the Steelers Monday night, and the team might need him to replicate that performance.

Kirk had eight catches for 144 yards and one receiving touchdown, which all led the team during the win. It was a breakout performance for Kirk when the Texans needed it most.

Kirk hadn’t had more than four receptions or 64 yards in a game during the regular season, making his playoff performance stand out.

Without Collins, Stroud will also be relying on wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson and tight end Dalton Schultz, in addition to Kirk.

Making matters worse for the Texans, the Patriots’ No. 1 cornerback, Christian Gonzalez, cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play, according to multiple reports.

The No. 5-seeded Texans take on the No. 2-seeded Patriots Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

