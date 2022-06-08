Houston Texans, others to be named in Deshaun Watson lawsuits after bombshell report, attorney says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Texans and others will be added as defendants in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson in light of a new report about the team’s alleged role in Watson's massages, attorney Tony Buzbee said Wednesday.

Watson, now a member of the Cleveland Browns, booked appointments for massages with 66 women over a 17-month period, The New York Times reported Tuesday. The list of women included 24 who have already sued Watson, two of which sued in the past week.

Nondisclosure agreements Watson gave to plaintiffs to sign came from a Texans official, and the organization provided a hotel room where several of the massages took place, according to the report.

"What has become clear is that the Houston Texans organization and their contracting 'massage therapy company' facilitated Deshaun Watson's conduct," Buzbee, the attorney for the 24 women who filed suits against Watson, said in a statement, via ESPN.

"In many of these cases, the Texans provided the opportunity for this conduct to occur. We believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson's issues but failed to act. They knew or certainly should have known.

"We intend to make sure all involved in Watson's conduct are held accountable, in addition to, and including, Watson himself."

The Texans have not commented on the recent New York Times report but have denied ever knowing the claims against Watson in the past.

Watson has denied any wrongdoing. The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in March.

Watson declined to comment on the latest report at practice Wednesday. He said he preferred any statements come from lawyer Rusty Hardin or agent David Mulugheta.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was still "respecting the legal process" and "letting the investigation play out."

The NFL is still investigating the Watson case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.