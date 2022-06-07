Deshaun Watson seemingly reacts to latest report, Texans' alleged role

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson seemingly reacted to the latest bombshell report describing how the Houston Texans played a role in enabling the quarterback’s alleged behavior, including providing him with nondisclosure agreements and a venue for his massage habit.

The Texans provided Watson a membership at an "upscale" hotel where he met at least seven women for appointments and overall booked at least 66 massage appointments within a 17-month span, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

Records from Watson’s deposition with lawyers revealed the Texans also provided him with NDAs after one woman threatened to "expose" him on social media in November 2020, according to the report. He said he received the NDA from the "head of the security for the Texans."

After the New York Times report was published, the current Cleveland Browns quarterback appeared to react by posting lyrics from the song "Rich Off Pain" by rappers Lil Baby, Lil Durk and Rod Wave.

"See, the blogs can’t break me down, see, I’m the voice, I don’t reply. But the rumors y’all done heard, I’ma humbly deny, yeah, yeah."

Watson and his attorneys have denied every accusation from each of the 24 women who have claimed they were sexually assaulted by the quarterback. During his introductory press conference with the Browns in March, Watson categorically denied assaulting any women.

"I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life," Watson said at the time. "I’ve never done these things people are alleging."

In the 24th lawsuit, the massage therapist accused Watson of assaulting and harassing her during an August 2020 session in her apartment. The lawsuit said Watson ejaculated on her chest and face and offered no apology for his alleged actions.

On Monday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the team was prepared to handle whatever the league decides as far as discipline goes.

"I think all along we’re just going to take those things day-by-day and when we have information, then we’ll act on said information," Stefanski said.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy told the Associated Press on Monday there was no update on the timeline of the Watson investigation.

"We will decline comment as the matter remains under review," he said.

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in March. He signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.