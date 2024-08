Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March.

The 23-year-old tested positive for low levels of a metabolite of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use.

Sinner was stripped of prize money and points earned at a tournament in California, but the newly crowned Cincinnati Open winner won't face further suspension.

Ahead of the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic says there is a "lack of consistency" as players question whether there's a double standard in the sport.

"I understand the frustration of the players is there because of a lack of consistency," Djokovic said. "As I understood, his case was cleared the moment basically it was announced.

"We see a lack of standardized and clear protocols. I can understand the sentiments of a lot of players that are questioning whether they are treated the same."

Carlos Alcaraz also addressed the topic.

"I think there's something behind this that a lot of people doesn't know. I don't even know. In the end, it's something very difficult to talk about," Alcaraz said.

"In the end, he tested positive, but there must be a reason that allowed him to keep playing that we don't know. So, I cannot talk a lot about it. He was declared innocent, and so we have Jannik in the tournament. And, so, there's not much to talk about, and I'm no position to add anything else."

One notable player in the sport strongly disagrees with the outcome.

Nick Kyrgios says Sinner only surrendering prize money and points is "ridiculous," adding Sinner shouldn't see the court for a long time.

"Whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance… you should be gone for 2 years. Your performance was enhanced. Massage cream…. Yeah nice," Kyrgios posted to X.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced Sinner would not be suspended because an independent tribunal said it was not intentional. He was suspended because of those test results, but he successfully appealed and was allowed to keep competing on tour.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam title in January when he won the Australian Open . He reached the semifinals at the French Open in June and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

